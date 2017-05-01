Submitted Photo The Chautauqua County Chapter of the Sons of the...

Submitted Photo The Chautauqua County...

The Chautauqua County Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently heard a talk about the Cattaraugus Reservation region and British Lt. John Docksteder, given by Vince Martonis, town of Hanover historian.

