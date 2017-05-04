Spring Street Residents Promote Neigh...

Spring Street Residents Promote Neighborhood Revitalization

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

From left, Maria Jones, Ward 5 councilwoman; Marie Carrubba, Ward 4 councilwoman; Pedro Vazquez, Spring Street resident; George Spitale, At-Large councilman; Sam Teresi, Jamestown mayor; Anthony Dolce, Ward 2 councilman; Donald Paine, Spring Street resident; Tom Nelson, Ward 6 councilman; Victoria James, Ward 3 councilwoman; Ronald Reichardt, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cant hide from the truth A. Fitz. 1 min Josh 7
Mayor T. 43 min Mitch 11
Tammy Conklin 52 min Moron 5
Chris Shirley aka Dorman 59 min Curious 1
Tom Reed 1 hr Jill 5
Dakota James btm boi 1 hr Justaninnocentbys... 2
Question for women 1 hr sweet 12
Feds in town this whole week!!!!!!! 1 hr Hot topics 16
Relly fake record deal all lies ! 2 hr got something on ... 61
The Cresent Inn couples that cause trouble to s... 2 hr Did her 68
262 Forest Ave. Jamestown 4 hr Tharesa 17
Heavy FBI Presence in Busti 6 hr John 8
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC