There are on the WIVB-TV Buffalo story from Wednesday May 24, titled Search warrant execution yields crack cocaine, drug sale charges for Jamestown man. In it, WIVB-TV Buffalo reports that:

A Jamestown man was charged with selling and possessing drugs Tuesday following a search warrant execution at his North Main Street residence. Warkim M. Keys, 30, 1002 N. Main St., was charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and seventh degree possession of a controlled substance.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.