There are 7 comments on the WIVB-TV Buffalo story from Wednesday May 24, titled Search warrant execution yields crack cocaine, drug sale charges for Jamestown man. In it, WIVB-TV Buffalo reports that:

A Jamestown man was charged with selling and possessing drugs Tuesday following a search warrant execution at his North Main Street residence. Warkim M. Keys, 30, 1002 N. Main St., was charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and seventh degree possession of a controlled substance.

chadwick

Elyria, OH

#4 Thursday May 25
mark wrote:
His girl Brittany works at the GA home and should be fired for her being in the house when the raid took place. This is what that place stands for in setting good examples for them kids. Smh...
agree 100 percent not to mention she writing letters to some of the kids father and supply some of those kids get ahold of carl he,s the super there now shes on the sale site chaut selling clothes purses and a lot of things she,ll always be a smut

Not in the dark

Corning, NY

#5 Thursday May 25
birds of a feather flock together. She's knows what's up.

Mad

Corning, NY

#6 Thursday May 25
Brittanys friend wrote:
Why should she be fired? She's a good person..do you even know her?
Because people do judge us by the company we keep. Sad, but true

Heres a fact

Rochester, NY

#7 Thursday May 25
Mad wrote:
Because people do judge us by the company we keep. Sad, but true
You lay with muts, you get fleas.

yep

Corning, NY

#8 Thursday May 25
Heres a fact wrote:
<quoted text>You lay with muts, you get fleas.
Sum1 needs to call the ga home

My Bad

Buffalo, NY

#9 Friday May 26
I'm sure the GA home management reads the paper or watches the news and can connect the dots
kim

Corning, NY

#10 Friday May 26
My Bad wrote:
I'm sure the GA home management reads the paper or watches the news and can connect the dots
They don't care they're too busy getting rid of the good staff then the low life ghetto trash they have hired. That place is a horrible example for the kids that are placed there. Staff that are good example for the kids and lead a good life are pushed to the side while the low life known drug dealers are put on a pedestal

