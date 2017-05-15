School Budgets, Propositions Pass Muster Countywide
Jamestown residents voted at Lincoln Elementary School on Tuesday, one of three polling places in the city where voters decided whether to approve the school district's 2017-18 budget and who should be on the school board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So you're invited over and arrive to discover.....
|3 min
|WhatNameWouldYouUse
|9
|Jamestown ladies...
|6 min
|WhatNameWouldYouUse
|2
|linnzi milliman
|8 min
|kayla
|13
|Heather Caylor
|9 min
|WhatNameWouldYouUse
|11
|Mayor drugs all over this town
|12 min
|cardman
|6
|Jamestown schools PTA
|1 hr
|PTA
|23
|Byrne got busted
|1 hr
|Judge
|20
|SLuT
|2 hr
|Employed but 4 ho...
|4
|Deadly heroin
|6 hr
|Chellemarie91967
|26
|Drug Bust
|15 hr
|Garbage
|8
|
|Mcdonalds incident
|23 hr
|Trollololo
|21
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC