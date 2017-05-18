Sampson Street Drug Raid Nets Two

Two people are in custody after police raided a 10 Sampson St. home Friday around 9 a.m. Jamestown police said several other locations in the city have also been searched, including Ring It Wireless, a cellphone shop located at 406 W. Third St. More information will be released later today.

