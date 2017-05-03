Residents Discuss Turbines' Impact On Trails
Mark Twichell, Fredonia resident and member of two advocacy groups, told the County Planning Board during a Tuesday meeting that wind companies didn't release a map showing the close proximity of some turbines to the Equestrian Trail system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds in town this whole week!!!!!!!
|3 min
|American
|3
|Chris "Vic" Sundquist
|24 min
|Pat McCrotch
|3
|Damn Shay Soto hot af
|50 min
|Smh
|8
|Mcdonolds out on main
|4 hr
|Just-it
|1
|Mercedes Baca
|4 hr
|Duh
|3
|Savannah gross
|4 hr
|huh
|9
|Smelly Shelly
|5 hr
|Hmmm
|5
|The Cresent Inn couples that cause trouble to s...
|6 hr
|Did your moms
|65
|Relly fake record deal all lies !
|7 hr
|philly
|54
|262 Forest Ave. Jamestown
|7 hr
|Coming soon Madison
|14
|
|Tops Shooting
|8 hr
|Duh
|22
|Heavy FBI Presence in Busti
|18 hr
|Busti
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC