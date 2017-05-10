Protesters Gather At Reed's Jamestown...

Protesters Gather At Reed's Jamestown Office

About two dozen protesters gathered in front of U.S. Rep. Tom Reed's office in Jamestown on Thursday to decry the lack of an independent investigation into Trump's alleged ties with Russia - as well as Reed's lack of support in doing so.

