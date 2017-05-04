Potential Tenant For Vacant Downtown ...

Potential Tenant For Vacant Downtown Building To Be Discussed Today

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from Monday May 1, titled Potential Tenant For Vacant Downtown Building To Be Discussed Today. In it, The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York reports that:

Vince DeJoy, city development director, said city officials during a Jamestown Local Development Corporation meeting at 5 p.m. today will be discussing a potential tenant for a downtown vacant building.

SamT

Jamestown, NY

#1 Tuesday May 2
#moneygrab
