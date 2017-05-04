Photo by Remington Whitcomb Joseph A. Longobardo was one of four...
To honor and memorialize the ultimate sacrifice of fallen Trooper Joseph A. Longobardo, the Badge of Honor Association - in conjunction with the Persell Middle School eighth grade honor society - held a sign dedication ceremony at Persell Middle School on Saturday morning. BOHA was created in 2007 by Rochester police officer Justin Collins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cant hide from the truth A. Fitz.
|3 min
|chrissy
|13
|Taco hut
|25 min
|Yeahbaby
|24
|Chad in jail Rosie in nut house
|34 min
|Dave
|5
|Hog Wild
|51 min
|Ashley
|5
|Welcome to Jamestown
|53 min
|Now that toupees in
|9
|Cummins physical and drug test
|59 min
|Jamison Handhold
|13
|The naked eye doesnt see Concepts that are Imma...
|1 hr
|Hydros are us
|1
|Taco Hut on 3rd st forced to close it's doors???
|1 hr
|so are you
|8
|Feds in town this whole week!!!!!!!
|2 hr
|Girl
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC