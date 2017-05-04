Photo by Remington Whitcomb Joseph A. Longobardo was one of four...

Photo by Remington Whitcomb Joseph A....

To honor and memorialize the ultimate sacrifice of fallen Trooper Joseph A. Longobardo, the Badge of Honor Association - in conjunction with the Persell Middle School eighth grade honor society - held a sign dedication ceremony at Persell Middle School on Saturday morning. BOHA was created in 2007 by Rochester police officer Justin Collins.

