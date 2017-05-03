Pasta Benefit For JPD Domestic Violence Officer To Be Held Saturday
The Jamestown police officer, who spearheads Project Crossroads, a domestic violence partnership between the Jamestown Police Department and Family Services of the Chautauqua Region, has been a passionate advocate of domestic violence prevention and education for years, as well as the protection of its victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|262 Forest Ave. Jamestown
|2 min
|My Bad Ass
|16
|Nikki Becker
|6 min
|Compton Ass Terry
|1
|Relly fake record deal all lies !
|17 min
|hahaha
|59
|Matthew Buck Is On The Lam (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Iknowwhereheis
|6
|Mcdonolds out on main
|2 hr
|mrknowitall
|4
|Amy Pollino
|2 hr
|Concerned Resident
|5
|ann n angle
|2 hr
|hmmmm
|10
|Feds in town this whole week!!!!!!!
|3 hr
|James hook
|11
|The Cresent Inn couples that cause trouble to s...
|14 hr
|Did your moms
|65
|Heavy FBI Presence in Busti
|Wed
|Busti
|7
|
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC