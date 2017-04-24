Opera House to present evening of Bro...

Opera House to present evening of Broadway music

The 1891 Fredonia Opera House will present a special evening of songs from Broadway musicals on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. The program features performances by some of Chautauqua County's finest talent. The program will celebrate the music and lyrics of Stephen Schwartz - one of today's most underrated and underappreciated composers.

