New Owner of Old City Building Looking to the Community to Help Renovate

Shawn Price of Jamestown has been on a mission since she recently purchased the old Crawford Furniture building on Winsor Street. She says she was looking to relocate her home daycare business, and bought the complex at an auction for 4-thousand dollars sight unseen.

