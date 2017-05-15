New Law Would Change Penality For Harming Police Animals
Last fall, a Jamestown, New York police dog was stabbed during a stand-off with a murder suspect. The dog, named Mitchell, was seriously injured but survived.
Last fall, a Jamestown, New York police dog was stabbed during a stand-off with a murder suspect. The dog, named Mitchell, was seriously injured but survived.

|
#1 8 hrs ago
The new law should include poor decision making when using the police animals by police. The police should be held accountable for bad decision making.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
take a bath, get a job, abide by the law and you won't have to worry about the dogs, apparently the dogs are fed up with scumbags.
|
#3 4 hrs ago
Just so you know, using a dog to flush a murderer out of hiding in an attic is NOT poor decision making and I agree that harming a police dog should be punishable by seven years in prison. This dog is working and doing his job which is a trait not found in scumbags.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Maybe they can equip the k-9 with a satchel of free narcan shots too and teach him to smell scum junkies.
|
|
