New Law Would Change Penality For Harming Police Animals

Last fall, a Jamestown, New York police dog was stabbed during a stand-off with a murder suspect. The dog, named Mitchell, was seriously injured but survived.

Last fall, a Jamestown, New York police dog was stabbed during a stand-off with a murder suspect. The dog, named Mitchell, was seriously injured but survived.

Trevor

Jamestown, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
The new law should include poor decision making when using the police animals by police. The police should be held accountable for bad decision making.
Just facts

Buffalo, NY

#2 4 hrs ago
Trevor wrote:
The new law should include poor decision making when using the police animals by police. The police should be held accountable for bad decision making.
take a bath, get a job, abide by the law and you won't have to worry about the dogs, apparently the dogs are fed up with scumbags.
Just facts

Buffalo, NY

#3 4 hrs ago
Just so you know, using a dog to flush a murderer out of hiding in an attic is NOT poor decision making and I agree that harming a police dog should be punishable by seven years in prison. This dog is working and doing his job which is a trait not found in scumbags.
Ken Bone

Tonawanda, NY

#4 3 hrs ago
Maybe they can equip the k-9 with a satchel of free narcan shots too and teach him to smell scum junkies.
