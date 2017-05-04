Master Gardener spring sale set for May 13

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County Master Gardeners will hold their annual fundraising sale Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Frank W. Bratt Agricultural Center, located at 3542 Turner Road, Jamestown, near the airport. Area residents eager to spring into gardening will find inspiration and bargains at the upcoming Master Gardeners' sale of plants, yard art and gently used gardening tools, clothing and books.

