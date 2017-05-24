Man charged with robbery at knife poi...

Man charged with robbery at knife point in Jamestown

Wednesday May 24 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

According to Jamestown Police reports, police were called to the area of E. 6th Street at Spring Street for a reported armed robbery which had just occurred. Responding officers were advised by the victim that he had been robbed at knife point by a male who fled the scene with another male.

