Man charged with robbery at knife point in Jamestown
According to Jamestown Police reports, police were called to the area of E. 6th Street at Spring Street for a reported armed robbery which had just occurred. Responding officers were advised by the victim that he had been robbed at knife point by a male who fled the scene with another male.
