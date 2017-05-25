Laws over lunch
Senator Cathy Young served as the guest speaker at Thursday's Fredonia-Dunkirk Rotary luncheon, updating club members on her latest legislative work, as well as highlighting aspects of the New York state budget. Young announced that three bills she had been working on have recently passed the Senate and are currently going through the Assembly for review.
