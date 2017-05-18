JCA Will Feature Buffalo Gay Men's Ch...

JCA Will Feature Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus In 2016-17 Finale

The Jamestown Concert Association will conclude its 2016-17 season Sunday with a 4 p.m. performance by the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

