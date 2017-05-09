Jamestown welfare check leads to arrests for stolen weapon, drugs
A welfare check at a Forest Avenue residence Sunday lead to two individuals being charged with criminal weapon and drug possession charges. Jamestown Police reported to 248 Forest Ave. Sunday evening to check on a female subject who had been reportedly threatened with a shotgun earlier in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beth burgstrom
|7 min
|Findanewjob
|13
|Bendraia
|14 min
|Helen
|16
|2nd st. 7-11
|19 min
|Known him
|5
|Aimee FitzPatrick
|26 min
|Old Cassadaga friend
|9
|Mcdonalds incident
|28 min
|Lido
|2
|Monica pollaro osborne
|32 min
|Lol
|13
|Scum Lords
|37 min
|Milly
|13
|Hog Wild
|38 min
|Swamp is better
|23
|jamestown police are pigs
|41 min
|Nelson was a dick
|23
|Taco hut
|4 hr
|hotblonde
|40
|
|Feds in town this whole week!!!!!!!
|11 hr
|Rathunter
|32
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC