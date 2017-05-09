Jamestown welfare check leads to arre...

Jamestown welfare check leads to arrests for stolen weapon, drugs

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

A welfare check at a Forest Avenue residence Sunday lead to two individuals being charged with criminal weapon and drug possession charges. Jamestown Police reported to 248 Forest Ave. Sunday evening to check on a female subject who had been reportedly threatened with a shotgun earlier in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beth burgstrom 7 min Findanewjob 13
Bendraia 14 min Helen 16
2nd st. 7-11 19 min Known him 5
Aimee FitzPatrick 26 min Old Cassadaga friend 9
Mcdonalds incident 28 min Lido 2
Monica pollaro osborne 32 min Lol 13
Scum Lords 37 min Milly 13
Hog Wild 38 min Swamp is better 23
jamestown police are pigs 41 min Nelson was a dick 23
Taco hut 4 hr hotblonde 40
Feds in town this whole week!!!!!!! 11 hr Rathunter 32
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC