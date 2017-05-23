Jamestown man charged with robbery

Jamestown man charged with robbery

A Jamestown man has been charged with robbery and more stemming from an incident earlier this month that left a victim beat up and without a cell phone to call for help, reports say. Allegedly, on May 8, Matthew Sowers, 40, of Jamestown struck a male victim in his face at a town of Dunkirk residence on Route 5, and when that victim tried to call for help on his cell phone, Sowers stole it.

