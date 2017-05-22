Infinity To Host Evening With Joe Caprino On Friday
On Friday, the Jazz Concert Series at the Infinity Arts Cafe at 302 E. Third St., Jamestown, will feature An Evening With Joe Caprino and Chautauqua Big Band Swing at 7 p.m. The concert is sponsored in part by the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.
