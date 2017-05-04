Funding Sewer Projects Just As Import...

Funding Sewer Projects Just As Important As Other Tourism Initiatives

Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

State Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, and state Senator Catharine Young, R-Olean, are touting the state's $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act as a means for Chautauqua Lake to finally receive some state investment in a project to build sewers around Chautauqua Lake.

