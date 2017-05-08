Fredonia Village Board appoints new a...

Fredonia Village Board appoints new attorney

OBSERVER Photo by Greg Fox Newly appointed Fredonia Village Attorney Todd Thomas recites his oath of office given to him by Village Administrator Richard St. George at Monday's village board meeting. After more than four months with a vacant seat, the village of Fredonia officially has a new attorney in place.

