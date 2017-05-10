First - Evening in the Garden' on Wed...

First - Evening in the Garden' on Wednesday

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County Master Gardeners will hold the first Evening in the Garden for the 2017 gardening season on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Demonstration Garden is located at the Frank Bratt Agricultural Center, 3542 Turner Road, Jamestown. Included in the first Evening in the Garden will be presentations on preparing garden beds by Wikki Stapleton, picking good nursery plants by Susanne Bloom, seed selection by Jim Cowan and reading a seed packet by Kathy Rooney.

