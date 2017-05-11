Ferguson Announces Candidacy for Chau...

Ferguson Announces Candidacy for Chautauqua County Executive

Read more: Your News Now

Ferguson says he'll work with local colleges to transition graduates into the workforce, revisit shovel-ready industrial parks and bring farms back to life. He also wants to combat the opiod crisis, protect the area's clean water, develop sections of the lakeside shoreline, and create jobs.

