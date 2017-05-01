Democrats advising candidates to wait on announcing runs for office
The 2017 election in Chautauqua County will see over 150 races ranging from county positions and village mayors to city council seats and town supervisors. With Election Day still months away, county Democratic Party leaders are advising their candidates to hold their announcements until next month.
