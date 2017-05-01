Democrats advising candidates to wait...

Democrats advising candidates to wait on announcing runs for office

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Observer

The 2017 election in Chautauqua County will see over 150 races ranging from county positions and village mayors to city council seats and town supervisors. With Election Day still months away, county Democratic Party leaders are advising their candidates to hold their announcements until next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rose greenman 1 min poorgirl 23
Sexy girl with nice booty at Dominos 39 min jason 8
Melissa Missy Edington 46 min haha 8
Relly fake record deal all lies ! 47 min Mike 30
linnze and shai milliman 1 hr Wannaknowsomething 1
262 Forest Ave. Jamestown 1 hr JPD 1
Black Kia Grey Honda with dealer plates Red van... 1 hr Grey Honda 2
Kingsmen MC on allen st 3 hr James hook 9
Shooting on south side today 5 hr Calvin 4
over dose on forest ave... 6 hr my names not RYAN 11
Tops Shooting Sun SamT 21
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC