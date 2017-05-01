Cummins Westport updates 2018 lineup ...

Cummins Westport updates 2018 lineup of natural gas engines

Cummins Westport said its new ISX12N will be manufactured in Cummins' heavy-duty engine plant in Jamestown, NY, seen here. The company, which made the announcement at the start of the Alternative Clean Transportation Expo , said its revamped engine lineup is aimed at regional haul, vocational and transit, school bus, and refuse applications.

