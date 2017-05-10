Comptroller: City Receives Higher Tax Payment Than Last Quarter
The city of Jamestown has received a little bit of good financial news - though Joe Bellitto, city comptroller, is telling council members only time will tell how good the news actually is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Connie senear
|5 min
|Grossed out
|1
|Will ross has 3 warrants
|31 min
|Loser
|8
|why arent you reporting Jenna missing?
|1 hr
|Lmfao
|16
|Jackie Delo
|1 hr
|You madd bro
|20
|Celokee
|1 hr
|ignorant
|4
|highlife
|1 hr
|SHAFTO790BUFF
|1
|Kingsmen MC
|1 hr
|Bing
|6
|Taco hut
|2 hr
|Frito Bandito
|41
|jamestown police are pigs
|3 hr
|Dance Yo Ass Off
|25
|Hog Wild
|5 hr
|American bbq
|24
|
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC