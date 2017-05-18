Community Needs Assessment To Be Released Soon

Left, the Rev. Amy Rohler, Community Helping Hands director, and Tory Irgang, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County executive director, during the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative task force meeting Wednesday at Community Helping Hands, which is located at the Gateway Center at 31 Water St. Community Helping Hands officials provide ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.