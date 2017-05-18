Cocaine, crack seized in Jamestown drug raid

Police raided a Sampson Street home this morning, charging two residents and seizing nearly 160 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine. At 5:25 a.m., investigators from the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, New York State Police CNET and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at 10 Sampson St. Inside, police reportedly seized 130 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of crack cocaine, along with cash, drug paraphernalia and a set of brass knuckles.

