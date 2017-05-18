Cocaine, crack seized in Jamestown drug raid
Police raided a Sampson Street home this morning, charging two residents and seizing nearly 160 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine. At 5:25 a.m., investigators from the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, New York State Police CNET and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at 10 Sampson St. Inside, police reportedly seized 130 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of crack cocaine, along with cash, drug paraphernalia and a set of brass knuckles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ha
|18 min
|Who
|3
|Jessica Snow
|30 min
|Samara
|1
|Deadly heroin
|1 hr
|Speaking the Truth
|44
|Will ross has 3 warrants
|1 hr
|Amanda
|26
|Trump, would you admit you voted for that nut?
|1 hr
|Dave
|3
|yo! burrito
|2 hr
|Sam Teresi
|4
|Darling Heidi
|2 hr
|Getalife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC