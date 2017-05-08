Cleaning Technologies Group Names Eri...

Cleaning Technologies Group Names Eric Kenney President of Blackstone-Ney Ultrasonics

Cleaning Technologies Group names Eric Kenney president of Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics. Kenney will be responsible for all operations at the Jamestown, New York location and will report directly to Barney Bosse, CEO of Cleaning Technologies Group.

