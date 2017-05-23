BPU Discusses Electric, Natural Gas Risk Management
Standing, David Gustafson, Jamestown Board of Public Utilities electric and gas resource manager, discussing the BPU's risk management program for the electricity and natural gas wholesale energy markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Click it or ticket campaign starts today
|3 min
|internet
|10
|french fries
|9 min
|Elmer
|6
|Jennifer fusco
|14 min
|K Par
|3
|whitening without bleach
|17 min
|Smelly washer
|9
|Trump, would you admit you voted for that nut?
|23 min
|Anon
|63
|2 addiction counselors die of overdoses
|25 min
|Karma
|1
|Taylor Scott and Chris Morano
|31 min
|Italian Fisherman
|1
|national comedy center
|35 min
|dick
|26
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC