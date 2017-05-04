Blackstone-Ney Utrasonics has New Pre...

Blackstone-Ney Utrasonics has New President

Read more: F&M Magazine

As president of the company, he now leads all sales, marketing and technical operations and is charged with growing the business. Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC has named Eric Kenney to be president of Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics and be responsible for all operations at their Jamestown location.

