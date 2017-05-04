Blackstone-Ney Utrasonics has New President
As president of the company, he now leads all sales, marketing and technical operations and is charged with growing the business. Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC has named Eric Kenney to be president of Blackstone-NEY Ultrasonics and be responsible for all operations at their Jamestown location.
