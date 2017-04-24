Witruke fled to Olean Police station after alleged double homicide
A Jamestown man accused of a grisly double homicide in 2015 reportedly fled to the Olean Police Department the day of his alleged crime. Earlier this week, Allen P. Witruke, 54, appeared in the State Supreme Court in Mayville for Huntley and Mapp hearings, the latter being a pre-trial hearing to determine whether certain evidence was obtained using an illegal search or seizure.
