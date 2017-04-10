Winter festival scavenger hunt winners announced
MAYVILLEa S- The 2017 Presidents Day Weekend Winter Festival held a new event this year, the Festival Logo Scavenger Hunt. Held at Chamber Member businesses Lighthouse Point Grocery, Webb's Candies, Webb's Cottage Collection, 3 Seas Recreation, Mayville Hardware, Crosby's , Chautauqua Miniatures, and Reverie Creamery, participants visited these business locations to look for a festival logo located somewhere within each business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to ask a Black Girl out.
|25 min
|Ebony lover
|39
|Alyssa Bruce
|36 min
|snatchkisser
|2
|The Cresent Inn couples that cause trouble to s...
|44 min
|Jack Daniels
|20
|JCC nursing class 2018
|1 hr
|myob
|30
|Relly rell
|1 hr
|TouchMoneyGang
|16
|Two-faced
|1 hr
|haha
|15
|Janell Cornelius white trash
|2 hr
|Fr fr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC