Winter festival scavenger hunt winners announced

MAYVILLEa S- The 2017 Presidents Day Weekend Winter Festival held a new event this year, the Festival Logo Scavenger Hunt. Held at Chamber Member businesses Lighthouse Point Grocery, Webb's Candies, Webb's Cottage Collection, 3 Seas Recreation, Mayville Hardware, Crosby's , Chautauqua Miniatures, and Reverie Creamery, participants visited these business locations to look for a festival logo located somewhere within each business.

