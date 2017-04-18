Two Charged After Prendergast Avenue ...

Two Charged After Prendergast Avenue Drug Raid

Esteban Santiago, 39, and Rachyra Rivera-Rios, 24, were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal using drug paraphernalia at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

