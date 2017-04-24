Trees Planted At RPTI In Memory Of Sundell
Mayor Sam Teresi joined Pat Sundell, and members of the city's parks committee and RTPI board of directors Friday for a ceremonial tree planting in honor of the late Bob Sundell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nuwood Creations?
|18 min
|Cameltoe
|6
|Chad scum Nelson
|21 min
|Jtowns finest
|5
|Loves chocolate
|34 min
|Gary
|4
|big worm
|46 min
|Black daddy
|1
|Daniel Brickley whats up with him?
|47 min
|Big black
|5
|Nicole schuaers lol
|50 min
|Big black
|1
|A theft on water st I just cough
|2 hr
|Mark Mark
|13
|The Cresent Inn couples that cause trouble to s...
|7 hr
|Alex
|26
|Tops Shooting
|10 hr
|Scott P
|8
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC