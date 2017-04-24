To convene or not?

The Chautauqua County League of Women's Voters held an informative debate earlier this week on the topic of the New York State Constitutional Convention, as voters will be given the choice this Nov. 7 on whether to enact the process of revising and/or amending the state's Constitution. Held at the Moon Brook Country Club in Jamestown, the speaker representing the pro-convention side was Jonathan Chausovsky, associate professor of Politics and International Affairs at the State University of New York at Fredonia.

