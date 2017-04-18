Narcan training being held Thursday
Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, is a medication that can be administered as a nasal spray by first responders or friends and family to someone who is experiencing an opiate or heroin overdose. Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services and the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County are presenting a Narcan training at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Alison Epsin, Public Health Nurse at Chautauqua County Health Department, will be doing the training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber boutell ruined rell video
|14 min
|Haterz
|41
|Grey Honda with dealer plates Black Kia and Red...
|23 min
|Gossiper
|2
|McNeal Svensson female bartender scam
|24 min
|Duh
|2
|Tony Marra getting destroyed by Mason Riggle
|26 min
|Just saying
|2
|Drug raid on falconer st and e 2nd St
|57 min
|Wondering
|3
|Sam Pointer
|59 min
|Lol
|9
|Fake thugs relly rell
|1 hr
|Scumbag
|6
|how did he die??
|11 hr
|Jtown sucks
|7
|Girl injured on Falconer St Easter
|20 hr
|Nasty
|19
|Prendergast Ave.
|20 hr
|Toys
|9
|
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC