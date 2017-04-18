Narcan training being held Thursday

Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, is a medication that can be administered as a nasal spray by first responders or friends and family to someone who is experiencing an opiate or heroin overdose. Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services and the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County are presenting a Narcan training at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Alison Epsin, Public Health Nurse at Chautauqua County Health Department, will be doing the training.

