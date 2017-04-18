Medicare educational seminar today
Arcade Senior Services is holding a free educational seminar about Medicare Insurance Plans today at 10:30 a.m. at Fredonia Place, 50 Howard St. in Fredonia. Arcade Senior Services will provide information on the basics of Original Medicare Part A & B, Part D Prescription Drug Plans, as well as the differences and need for a Supplement Plan or Advantage Plan.
|
