Maundy Thursday To - Awaken Hope' In ...

Maundy Thursday To - Awaken Hope' In Community

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The Rev. Heather Allport-Cohoon, Gerry United Methodist Church pastor, blessed communion at the 2016 One In Christ Maundy Thursday event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Overdose yesterday 20 min What happened 1
Stop all hater on delphine 59 min Awe heft 14
seenya 1 hr Justsaying 3
chareese bowels 3 hr Facts 10
15th st hooch 3 hr Lmao 11
Shooting on 12th street 5 hr ZERO MORALE FIBER 37
Nastii 5 hr Oh my 7
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,161,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC