Man dies in Kennedy fire

Man dies in Kennedy fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Observer

A fire that was started by a heating furnace at 3967 Sprague Hill Road has claimed the life of a man. According to Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies, home resident William Caldwell died in the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRC low down 3 min Cheap or free 26
Jamestown is full of friendly people??? 9 min Dont come back 12
Druggy losers!!! (Aug '14) 9 min duh 6
Shults 9 min Purchase out of town 4
Chris "Vic" Sundquist 12 min Vodka 1
Stacey Peterson stopped posting her name here 14 min Peterson peterbutter 2
babalu cafe closes!! HAHA 16 min Patroned a few times 10
Cressent inn 8 hr Lol 17
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,978,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC