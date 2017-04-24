Just between us

A son, Connor Charles, was born to Michael and Stephanie Baker on Monday, April 17, 2017 at UPMC Chautauqua WCA Hospital. His grandparents are Charles Cutrona of Forestville, William and Andrea Vacanti of Fredonia, and Fred and Nancy Baker of Jamestown.

