Jamestown man charged with DWI after rear-end accident

A Jamestown man is facing charges after Jamestown Police say he rear ended another vehicle while driving drunk Friday morning. According to police reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Arterial and Foote Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

