Finalists announced in Alcohol Awareness Month Poster Contest

The Chautauqua Alcohol & Substance Abuse Council is pleased to announce the top 12 finalists in its 16th annual Alcohol Awareness Month Poster Contest, Since alcohol is the most widely used drug among Chautauqua County youth, CASAC appreciates the effort of each student who entered our contest with a prevention message to their friends, classmates, teachers and others. The grand-prize winner will be determined at the final ceremony for the 2017 Poster Contest on April 5 at the Prendergast Library in Jamestown.

