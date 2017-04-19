Fenton History Center Hosts WWI Cente...

Fenton History Center Hosts WWI Centennial Exhibit

7 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: JAMESTOWN, NY -- Thursday marks the 100 year anniversary of when the United States entered the first World War. The Jamestown Fenton History Center is recognizing the historic date with a new exhibit named, Over There: Life in Jamestown During World War 1. Artifacts on display tell the story of how everything changed when we entered the war.

