There are on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from Sunday, titled County IDA Cannot Afford Repeat Of MVP - SPlastics Failure. In it, The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York reports that:

It is hard to believe there are no lessons to be learned by county IDA officials as the final chapter closes on the debacle known as Jamestown MVP Plastics LLC. MVP Plastics had plans to produce environmentally-safe plastic products in Falconer, but the company never reached full potential after running into financial troubles and ceasing ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.