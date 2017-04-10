County IDA Cannot Afford Repeat Of MV...

County IDA Cannot Afford Repeat Of MVP - SPlastics Failure

There are 3 comments on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from Sunday, titled County IDA Cannot Afford Repeat Of MVP - SPlastics Failure. In it, The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York reports that:

It is hard to believe there are no lessons to be learned by county IDA officials as the final chapter closes on the debacle known as Jamestown MVP Plastics LLC. MVP Plastics had plans to produce environmentally-safe plastic products in Falconer, but the company never reached full potential after running into financial troubles and ceasing ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
SamTeresi

United States

#2 Sunday
They just cost the city of Jamestown another few million dollars.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SamTeresi

United States

#3 Sunday
Gb

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
VinceDejoy

United States

#4 Sunday
Yea

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You can lick my b a l l s (Nov '12) 1 hr Let em out 10
RIP AV Aka avante 1 hr Wow 5
Jerry Fish and Im coming out ! 1 hr Ffacefreddy 13
Hi I'm Jerry Fish & I'm a gay man 1 hr SweetCheeks 4
lori kearney sek cobb 1 hr Lindsey 4
Hashaun Leeper EXPOSED FOR REAL!! 1 hr You are pathetic 3
The elks club 1 hr Lindsey 18
How to ask a Black Girl out. 2 hr White 22
Shooting on 12th street 9 hr Truman 45
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC