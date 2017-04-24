CellOne Makes Community Donation

CellOne Makes Community Donation

54 min ago

Right, Melody Madigan, CellOne district manager, presents five smart phone devices to Jeffrey C. Kroon, executive director of the Winifred Crawford Dibert Boys & Girls Club of Jamestown, during CellOne's grand opening April 22. CellOne donated the devices - complete with two years of free service valued at $6,000 - to the organization as part of ... (more)

