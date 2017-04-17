Cell One To Hold Grand Opening For Jamestown Location
Josh Meier, Cell One wireless sales consultant, and Melody Madigan, district manager, are ready to welcome the public in to their new location at 720 Foote Ave. for the Grand Opening Celebration on April 22. P-J photo by Katrina Fuller A grand opening celebration for Cell One will kick off Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the new 720 Foote Ave. location.
