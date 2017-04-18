CDBG Public Hearing Draws No Attendance
There are 1 comment on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from 15 hrs ago, titled CDBG Public Hearing Draws No Attendance. In it, The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York reports that:
Evidently no one in the general public is worried about how city officials will spend around $1 million in federal funding.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
I think everyone's learned that it doesn't matter what they think. These dirty officials are going to do whatever they want to do it it won't matter what we say. That has been proven over and over and over again so save it !!!!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann
|1 min
|duh
|6
|Fake thugs relly rell
|1 min
|Tards
|1
|Melissa Edington
|10 min
|Jss
|12
|Amber boutell ruined rell video
|25 min
|Jtown sucks
|35
|ChadNelson
|28 min
|Chad gives head f...
|3
|Who's next on the chopping block to OD? There's...
|41 min
|excuses
|4
|Ryan get Nayla's story out there!
|1 hr
|Not a fan
|6
|how did he die??
|6 hr
|Jtown sucks
|7
|Girl injured on Falconer St Easter
|15 hr
|Nasty
|19
|Prendergast Ave.
|16 hr
|Toys
|9
|
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC