CDBG Public Hearing Draws No Attendance

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from 15 hrs ago, titled CDBG Public Hearing Draws No Attendance.

Evidently no one in the general public is worried about how city officials will spend around $1 million in federal funding.

SamTeresi

Jamestown, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
I think everyone's learned that it doesn't matter what they think. These dirty officials are going to do whatever they want to do it it won't matter what we say. That has been proven over and over and over again so save it !!!!!!

