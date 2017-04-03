BRRH' To Feature Barton, Company Townes In April 13 Program
Trinity Guitars' "Back Room Radio Hour" will feature performances by Amanda Barton and Company Townes in the live taping of its 27th installment at 800 W. Third St. in Jamestown on Thursday, April 13. Submitted photos Presented by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, the upcoming program will hold its live taping at Trinity Guitars' 800 W. Third St. location on ... (more)
Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
